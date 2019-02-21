Leeds and Swansea Fans Reactions Have Boosted Daniel James – Former Wales Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Wales striker Iwan Roberts believes that the Leeds United fans giving Daniel James a good reception, along with the Swansea City faithful in the recent FA Cup win over Brentford, will do the winger a huge amount of good after a difficult end to January.



James, who was on the verge of joining Leeds on transfer deadline day in January, saw the deal collapse despite having passed a medical and travelled to Elland Road.











Despite his desired move breaking down at the last minute, James has responded positively after being restored to the playing eleven by Swansea boss Graham Potter.



The Welshman got a great reception at Elland Road earlier this month as Swansea played Leeds, before netting a spectacular solo goal during his side's 4-1 win over Brentford in the FA Cup.





And Roberts, who played for a host of clubs in England during his playing career, believes the positive reactions from Leeds and Swansea's fans will help James.



The former Wales international also thinks James’ solo goal against Brentford would have received more praise, if it was Gareth Bale or Cristiano Ronaldo doing it instead of him.





“Had that been a Bale or a Ronaldo had picked that up, ten yards from his own penalty box and raced through as he did, they would be showing it over and over again”, Roberts said on BBC Wales.



“And he got a really nice round of applause when he came off which will do him a world of good.



"Although he [also] got a great reception at Leeds last week off the Leeds fans.”



Leeds have continued to be linked with James and could make a fresh move for him in the summer, when he will be entering the final year of his contract at Swansea.

