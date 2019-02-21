Look Forward To Elland Road Atmosphere, Bolton Assistant Tells Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Bolton Wanderers assistant manager Steve Parkin believes that Leeds United, his side's opponents on Saturday, deserve to be where they are, but insists the Trotters will be up for another test.



Saturday will see the second time the two sides play each other this term, with the first match at the University of Bolton Stadium ending in a 1-0 loss for the hosts.











The assistant manager expects a high octane match in front of a huge crowd at Elland Road and insists that his team will have to stretch themselves to get the most out of it.



"High energy, high octane performance in front of a big crowd", Parkin told his club's official website, while responding to a question on what kind of atmosphere he expects.





Parkin also took time to reveal that he went to Leeds to watch their game against Swansea City on 13th February and was impressed with what he saw.



"I went to watch them against Swansea last week and they were very good.





"They have been up there all season and deservedly so and it will be another stern test for our players.



"It is a fantastic ground, fantastic old ground and massive support, and it is an atmosphere that the players should look forward to playing in."



Leeds will start as firm favourites to take all three points from their fixture against the struggling Trotters.

