06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/02/2019 - 16:44 GMT

Mesut Ozil Starts – Arsenal Team vs BATE Borisov Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs BATE Borisov
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has announced his matchday squad that will take on BATE Borisov in the second leg of the Gunners' Europa League last 32 tie at the Emirates this evening.

Mesut Ozil has been handed a start against the Belarussians and he will play alongside Alex Iwboi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang playing as the lone striker. Granit Xhaka and Mateo Guendouzi will form the midfield two for the Gunners.




Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny will be playing as the centre-back pairing. Lucas Torreira, Aaron Ramsey and Denis Suarez are some of the options Arsenal have on the bench.

The Gunners suffered a shock 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Belarus and will be looking to turn the tie around in front of their home fans and justify their favourites tag.

 


Arsenal Team vs BATE Borisov

Cech, Lichsteiner, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Leno, Sokratis, Kolsinac, Torreira, Ramsey, Suarez, Nketiah
 