Now He Deserves Run In Team – Former Top Flight Star On Celtic Man’s Display In Spain

Former Hibernian star Tam McManus believes that Jonny Hayes has earned a run in the Celtic team as left-back in the absence of Kieran Tierney.



Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers has given Hayes chances in recent weeks and on Thursday night at Valencia he started ahead of left-back Emilio Izaguirre, as Tierney continued to be unavailable.











Hayes completed all 90 minutes in the Mestalla and McManus was pleased with what he saw from the former Aberdeen man.



As such, McManus thinks that with Tierney out, Hayes deserves the chance to have a run of games in the left-back slot for Celtic.





The former Hibernian man wrote on Twitter: "Jonny Hayes now deserves a run at left back until KT is back.



"Had a great game.





"He has been up and down that left flank all game and used ball intelligently", McManus added.



Hayes has only had limited game time with Celtic so far this season, clocking just 406 minutes of action in the Scottish Premiership.



The 31-year-old's outing at Valencia was his first taste of Europa League action in the current campaign with the Bhoys and, following their exit, also his last this term.

