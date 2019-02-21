Photo: Rangers Star Back On Grass, Continuing Recovery

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have provided an update on the injured Jamie Murphy, posting a photograph of the winger training on the grass as he continues his recovery bid.



Murphy, who the second half of the season on loan at Ibrox, sealed a permanent switch to Rangers from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.











However, the 29-year-old has been restricted to just eight appearances in all competitions in his first full season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury at Rugby Park in August.



The winger was forced to undergo surgery and is still only getting up to speed in a bid to try and make a return to action before the end of the season.



💪 @Jamiemurphy89 working hard as he continues his recovery. pic.twitter.com/aiS2S90VFJ — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 21, 2019



And the Gers have now revealed that Murphy is back on grass as he continues to work on his recovery at Murray Park by posting an image on social media.



“Jamie Murphy working hard as he continues his recovery”, Rangers wrote on Twitter while posting a picture of Murphy back on the training pitch.





Despite the rehabilitation process, it remains to be seen whether Murphy can make a comeback before the estimated return date that falls after the end of the ongoing season.



Murphy, who is under contract at Rangers until the summer of 2021, has earned two caps at senior level for Scotland.

