06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/02/2019 - 16:58 GMT

Positive Steps – Marcelo Bielsa Pleased With Leeds Star's Progress

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has expressed his satisfaction with the progress of striker Patrick Bamford, insisting that in spite of the injury setbacks, the summer arrival is taking constant positive steps to reach his best level.

The 25-year-old has found it hard to settle down in his new surroundings, being plagued by injuries, thus limiting his appearances to just eleven.




However, the striker has since recovered and has started to play more regularly for the Whites, clocking up 188 minutes in their last three league games, adding to the scoresheet once.

The veteran head coach, while assessing the performance of his summer signing, insisted that for a player coming back after such prolonged injury absence, it is important to keep improving.
 


And Bamford, he believes has done well in that aspect.

"When you have been absent for such a long time you need time to develop your sports performance", Bielsa said at a press conference.
 


"He’s making constantly positive steps to reach his best level."

An injury forced Bamford to miss 14 matches from September to December and then a knee injury in that month kept him away from action for another 40 days.
 