Positive Steps – Marcelo Bielsa With Words of Encouragement For Izzy Brown

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa believes that Izzy Brown is making constantly positive steps, as he eases his way towards pushing for a place in the team.



Brown joined Leeds last summer on a season-long loan deal from Premier League giants Chelsea, but was still in the middle of recovering from a serious knee injury when he linked up with the Whites.











The midfielder is now fully fit, but has been restricted to Under-23s action as he waits for an opportunity to make his senior bow.



And Brown may not be too far off turning out under Bielsa as the head coach is happy with the progress he is making, even though he can give no guarantees on when he might start.





Asked about Brown at a press conference, Bielsa replied: "He is making constantly positive steps and we have to link his improvements to the needs of the team to see when he will start."



Bielsa also provided an update on left-back Barry Douglas and midfielder Adam Forshaw.





The Argentine explained: "Douglas tomorrow with the Under-23s.



"It’s his final step before getting back to the group if everything goes well.



"That’s not the case for Adam Forshaw yet.



"His injury will need more time.



"It will be hard for him to come back in the next two games, the same thing for [Jack] Clarke and [Kemar] Roofe."



Bielsa's Leeds have slipped to third place in the Championship standings, but hold a game in hand on the two teams above them and are next in action against struggling Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road on Saturday.

