06 October 2018

21/02/2019 - 16:09 GMT

Roma Legend Unhappy With Maurizio Sarri Link Popping Up

 




Roma legend Giuseppe Giannini does not believe it is the right time to discuss the possibility of Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri taking charge of the Giallorossi next season.

Sarri’s reputation soared due to his work in Italy with Napoli and it took him to Chelsea last summer, where he made a good start to his time at the west London club.




But results and performances have gone pear-shaped and it is possible that the Italian will be looking for a new club at the end of the season if things do not improve soon at Stamford Bridge.

There is already talk in Italy that Roma want Sarri and that club officials have already been in touch with the current Chelsea boss with the idea of him taking charge of the Serie A giants next season.
 


But Giannini is unhappy about the timing of the speculation and feels this will only distract Roma from their goals this season.

He told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “I don’t know if this is the right time to discuss the possibility of a new coach.
 


“Roma are still fighting for important goals and talk like this can only distract.

“I understand that football doesn’t respect the moment any longer, but for me, the timing is not right.”

However, despite Sarri’s struggles in England, the Roma legend stressed that the Chelsea boss remains one of the best coaches in the business.

“I consider him as one of the best.

“He did very well at Napoli and even at Chelsea, despite the recent results, he has done a good job.”
 