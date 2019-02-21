Trying To Find Somewhere – Mauricio Pochettino Confirms Training Break Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are planning a mid-season getaway to recharge their batteries next month.



With Tottenham’s home meeting against Crystal Palace being rescheduled, the north London club will have a considerable break after their away trip to Southampton on 9th March.











Amidst the hurley burley of the campaign, Tottenham are looking forward to the break and Pochettino admits that he is planning a training camp away from England.



He insisted that nothing has been finalised yet, but the Tottenham boss is keen to use the break to help his team recharge their batteries for the final stretch of the season.





Pochettino believes it will help his players as they will be away from the routine of preparing for games and normal training set-up.



He said in a press conference: “Yes, we're trying to find someplace to go.





“We'll see. Still, nothing is done.



“But yes, in our mind it's trying to spend time together with the team, to create a good atmosphere in between the players, to be in a different place because it's going to be a long period without competition.”



Tottenham are preparing for a trip to Turf Moore this Saturday to take on Burnley in a Premier League clash.

