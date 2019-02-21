XRegister
X
21/02/2019 - 17:44 GMT

Was Intense, Was At Chelsea From 9am To 4pm Every Day – Blues Talent On Injury Recovery

 




Charly Musonda has revealed that he underwent an intensive recovery programme at Chelsea's training base to regain his fitness and has vowed his season starts now.

The attacker moved to Dutch side Vitesse on a season-long loan deal before the transfer window slammed shut in the summer, but suffered an injury before he could make his competitive debut.




Musonda headed back to Chelsea to begin his recovery, which he insists was tough, and only returned to Vitesse earlier this week.

He revealed that it was a difficult process at Chelsea as he found himself at the training ground from 9am until 4pm, every day.
 


Musonda told Dutch daily De Gelderlander: "I was alone. Training by yourself requires mental resilience. My season is now just starting.

"I followed an intensive programme.
 


"I was at Cobham every day from 9am until 4pm.

"I was treated by Chelsea's first team staff."

And Musonda insists he had to take his time, making sure his knee was strong again, and was put through tough work to build it up by the physios.

"The knee had to become stable again. Strong. So sometimes I cursed the physios."

The winger admits that he was due to stay with Chelsea and train with the Under-21s group for another week, but being desperate to go to Vitesse, he asked to leave early.

"I was supposed to train for another week with Chelsea Under-21s.

"But I felt good and asked the club if I could not switch to Vitesse sooner – everything to be able to play again quickly.

"I have to train a few more times and then I will be ready for competitive matches."

Musonda joined Chelsea from Anderlecht in 2012, but has struggled to work his way into the Blues first team, having had loan spells at Real Betis and Celtic before his move to Vitesse.
 