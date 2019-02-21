We Were So Superior – Brendan Rodgers Bemoans Celtic’s Europa League Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has credited his side for their display at Valencia, after they slipped out of the Europa League, losing 3-0 on aggregate.



The Bhoys had a mountain to climb in Spain as they were 2-0 down from the first leg in Scotland, but Rodgers saw his team start well and dominate the early exchanges.











But when Jeremy Toljan was sent off in the 37th minute for two bookable offences, Celtic's task got even tougher and the Bhoys came up short.



A Kevin Gameiro goal from close range with 20 minutes left made sure of progression for Valencia, meaning Celtic have now crashed out of European competition.





But Rodgers was pleased with what he saw from his men and said on BT Sport after the game: "Everyone thought it was a formality, even Valencia, and the referee took the game away from us.



"We were so superior before the sending off and you heard the crowd starting to whistle.





"I thought Jeremy Toljan was fouled himself.



"They kept fighting and we could have got back into it with a header, but it's a poor goal to concede and it's something we need to learn at this level, to anticipate better.



"Mistakes cost us in the first game, but I'm very proud of them tonight", the Celtic boss added.



Rodgers will now switch Celtic's focus back to domestic matters, with the Bhoys next in action in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday when they lock horns with Motherwell at Celtic Park.

