06 October 2018

21/02/2019 - 21:43 GMT

You’re Real Malmo Fan – Leeds United Star Hails Pontus Jansson

 




Pawel Cibicki has hailed fellow Leeds United star Pontus Jansson as a real Malmo fan after the defender lined up with the club's fans at Stamford Bridge this evening.

The Leeds centre-back is a former Malmo player and remains a fierce fan of the club, and with the Swedish side in action at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, did not miss the chance to attend.




Jansson was captured before the match leading the Malmo fans' chants, while he then continued to support Uwe Rosler's men in their bid to spring a surprise on Chelsea in the Europa League.

Cibicki, a former Malmo player and on the books at Leeds, but currently on loan at Elfsborg, was quick to hail Jansson's dedication.
 


He wrote on Twitter: "Pontus Jansson, there you have a real MFF supporter!

"Respect my brother!"
 


Jansson, 28, started his career at Malmo, turning out for the club until a 2014 switch to Italy with Torino.

Cibicki was at Malmo during Jansson's time at the club and stayed with the Swedish giants until 2017, when Leeds swooped to take the attacker to England.
 

 