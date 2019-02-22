XRegister
06 October 2018

22/02/2019 - 12:43 GMT

Ajax Eye Manchester United Defender As Replacement For Matthijs de Ligt

 




Ajax have identified Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah as a potential replacement for Matthijs de Ligt in the summer.

Manchester United signed the defender from the Ajax academy in 2014 and he has so far made 21 senior appearances for the Red Devils.




The young defender joined Fulham on loan last summer, but his time at Craven Cottage has not been of any great help as he has only made nine league appearances for the club.

It was suggested he could move elsewhere in January, but nothing materialised and he will remain at Fulham for the rest of the season.
 


But there could be serious interest in him in the summer as, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Ajax want to sign their former academy star at the end of the season.

Ajax are preparing for life after De Ligt, who is almost certain to leave the club, and they have identified the Manchester United man as his ideal successor.
 


Fosu-Mensah has a contract until 2020 and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United believe he has a future at the club.

He was marked out as one to watch for when he was putting in dominant performances at youth level for the Red Devils.
 