06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/02/2019 - 17:20 GMT

Better Than Drawing Spanish Team – Dinamo Zagreb Coach Confident of Liverpool Scalp

 




Dinamo Zagreb youth boss Igor Jovicevic is confident that his side have enough to see off Liverpool in the last 16 of the UEFA Youth League, and is happier to face the Reds than a Spanish outfit.

The draw for the last 16 was held in Nyon on Friday, with the Croatian side's youngsters earning a glamour tie that they are already relishing.




Dinamo Zagreb have been drawn at home in the one-off match and coach Jovicevic is happy that Liverpool came out of the hat as he feels his team know how the Reds will play.

He also believes that a Spanish side would have been tougher for his charges.
 


"With positive emotions we received the news that we are playing at home against Liverpool.

"If we had been able to choose I would leave the Spaniards for later because we have had some experience with English teams in the Premier League International Cup", he told 24sata, reacting to the draw.

"So we know their way of thinking and the way in which they play", Jovicevic stressed.
 


"We are more prepared for them than if we would have had to play against the Spaniards.

"We play at home, in front of our fans, and with the wind at our back, we certainly have a chance to go into the quarter-finals."

If Dinamo Zagreb can beat Liverpool in the last 16 they will set up a quarter-final tie against either Montpellier or Chelsea.

Elsewhere, notable ties include Manchester United taking on FC Midtjylland, Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid, FC Porto taking on Tottenham Hotspur and Lyon playing host to Ajax.
 

 