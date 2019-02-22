Bolton Are Really Struggling – Leeds United Legend Confident

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddy Gray believes the Whites are firm favourites against a Bolton Wanderers side struggling badly in the Championship.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men will be eyeing returning to the summit of the Championship table when they host Bolton at Elland Road on Saturday.











The Trotters suffered a demoralising 4-0 defeat at the hands of table-toppers Norwich City last weekend and are expected to be in the firing line again at Leeds.



And ahead of their crucial meeting with the relegation battlers, Gray feels that Leeds should be able to seal maximum points, if they can play anything like their best during the game.





The Whites legend also insisted it is a big game because Leeds are at home and reiterated that Bolton are struggling at the moment and that it could work in favour of the hosts.



“This is a big game, your home games again, I keep on saying you win your home games and you’re going to be there”, Gray said on LUTV.





“It’s a game on paper, you look at it, and we should win it, but in this league you can never tell.



“You look at Derby County the other night, they’re fighting to get in that top six, playing against Millwall, who are struggling, Millwall go and win the game.



“So anything can happen in this league, but if we play anything like our best, we’ll pick the three points up.



“We’re playing against a Bolton side that are really struggling.



"They’ve scored 21 goals, don’t win many matches, relegation battle, but you’ve still got to go out and do the job.”



Leeds will be without the services of their top goalscorer Kemar Roofe, who picked up a knee ligament damage during the win over Swansea City last week.

