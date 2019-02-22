Clear Man Utd In Good Moment – Jurgen Klopp Predicts Big Test

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp has conceded that there is a massive difference between the Manchester United side his Liverpool team defeated in December and the current one led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



Liverpool’s 3-1 dismantling of Manchester United at Anfield ended Jose Mourinho’s time as manager of the Old Trafford outfit amidst a much-darkened mood around the club.











Solskjaer has been brought in to serve in a caretaker role to lift the spirits of the players and the Norwegian has achieved far more than just bringing the smiles back to Old Trafford.



Klopp indicated that Mourinho was finding it hard to get a tune out of a talented group of Manchester United players and the side Liverpool will face on Saturday are far away from the team that suffered the humiliating evening at Anfield.





He said in a press conference: “Jose Mourinho is an outstanding manager but they had a difficult time and it looks like they found a solution.



“It’s a big difference of course [between December and now].”





The Liverpool manager admits that Manchester United are flying at the moment and they have shown an immense amount of confidence in every aspect of their game.



However, he insisted Liverpool will try to get the win they need to keep the pressure firmly on Manchester City in the title race.



“It’s a big one. They are in a good moment, physically strong, defend and attack well.



“They’re full of confidence that is clear.



“We will go there as good as possible prepared.



“You never know. It’s open until the final whistle. We try and use that time.”



Klopp has not won a league game at Old Trafford as Liverpool manager.

