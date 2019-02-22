Derby Getting Close To Last Chance Saloon – Leeds Legend On Rams’ Playoff Hopes

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has warned Derby County that they are entering the last chance saloon in their hunt for a playoff spot in the Championship.



Despite a number of eye-catching results, Frank Lampard's men face a challenge to finish in the top six and their case was not helped by a shock home defeat against Millwall earlier this week.











They remain just two points off the top six, but Gray feels that Derby badly need to put together a winning run and are close to being in the last chance saloon.



"It's getting to the last chance saloon for Derby for the top six", Gray, assessing Leeds' promotion rivals and the chase for Premier League football, said on LUTV.





"They've got to start putting a run together.



"That was a disappointing result for them against Millwall."





Derby face a tough test away from home on Monday night when they lock horns with rivals Nottingham Forest in a Championship fixture.



Lampard's side then head on an equally tricky away trip, taking on Aston Villa at Villa Park in their first game of March.



Derby are ten points behind Gray's Leeds.

