Fans Are Big Plus – Sunderland Star Sure Black Cats Faithful Can Push Team Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





Luke O’Nien is sure the Sunderland fans can help the team push on in the final stage of the season, stressing they have been phenomenal both home and away.



The Black Cats will be aiming to build on their impressive 4-2 win over Gillingham when they face Bristol Rovers away from home on Saturday in League One.











Jack Ross’ men continue to remain in the hunt for automatic promotion at the end of the season and have a game in hand over table-toppers Luton Town and second-placed Barnsley.



Sunderland will be aiming to make the best use of their extra game and their support throughout the season as they enter the business end.





And ahead of their trip to Bristol Rovers, O’Nien feels the Sunderland fans can really give the team a huge lift during the business end of the season, especially considering they have been spectacular so far.



The 24-year-old referred to their fighting draw at Walsall and admitted the fans played a crucial role that day as Sunderland came from 2-0 down with ten men to snatch a point.





“Yes [the fans can become the 12th man heading into the final stage of the season]”, O’Nien told the club’s official website.



“As cliched as it sounds, you’ve got to look back I think it was Walsall when we were 2-0 down and we went down to ten men and the reason why we got a point from that game was because of the noise that they made.



“It was as simple as that.



"When you are 2-0 down and you’re away and you’ve got more fans there than the home team and them cheering you on like they did, they were the reason why we came back that day.



“To have that support for the rest of the season, it will be a phenomenal asset to have and it’s always brings a smile to my face walking out home and away in front of those fans.”



Sunderland currently sit third after securing 62 points from their 32 games in England’s third-tier so far this term.

