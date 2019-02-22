Gaetano Berardi and Barry Douglas Handed Starts As Leeds Confirm U23 Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed their Under-23s side to lock horns with Nottingham Forest this evening, with Gaetano Berardi named in the team, but Izzy Brown is not involved.



Berardi is continuing his comeback from injury, building up his fitness, and has been handed a start in the Professional Development League North clash at Alfreton Town's North Street ground.











Berardi lines up in defence, while left-back Barry Douglas is also handed a start as he continues his own comeback. Young Finnish defender Aapo Halme plays, while Clarke Oduor, who recently put pen to paper to a new contract, also starts. Winter window signing Mateusz Bogusz makes his debut.



Young Ryan Edmondson is on the bench and could be an option for Carlos Corberan's men this evening, along with Niklas Haugland, who is stepping up from Under-18s level.





There is no Brown in the squad in a hint the Chelsea loanee could be involved on Saturday when Leeds' senior team are in action at home against Bolton Wanderers.



Leeds' Under-23s were in action earlier this week, when they defeated Bolton 2-0 and sit top of the table, four points ahead of second placed Burnley.





Leeds United Under-23s Team vs Nottingham Forest



Male, Hosannah, Berardi, Halme, Douglas, Diaz, McCalmont, Bogusz, Kamwa, Oduor



Substitutes: Rae, Haugland, Struijk, Edmondson, Nicell

