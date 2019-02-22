XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/02/2019 - 18:40 GMT

Gaetano Berardi and Barry Douglas Handed Starts As Leeds Confirm U23 Team

 




Leeds United have confirmed their Under-23s side to lock horns with Nottingham Forest this evening, with Gaetano Berardi named in the team, but Izzy Brown is not involved.

Berardi is continuing his comeback from injury, building up his fitness, and has been handed a start in the Professional Development League North clash at Alfreton Town's North Street ground.




Berardi lines up in defence, while left-back Barry Douglas is also handed a start as he continues his own comeback. Young Finnish defender Aapo Halme plays, while Clarke Oduor, who recently put pen to paper to a new contract, also starts. Winter window signing Mateusz Bogusz makes his debut.

Young Ryan Edmondson is on the bench and could be an option for Carlos Corberan's men this evening, along with Niklas Haugland, who is stepping up from Under-18s level.
 


There is no Brown in the squad in a hint the Chelsea loanee could be involved on Saturday when Leeds' senior team are in action at home against Bolton Wanderers.

Leeds' Under-23s were in action earlier this week, when they defeated Bolton 2-0 and sit top of the table, four points ahead of second placed Burnley.
 


Leeds United Under-23s Team vs Nottingham Forest

Male, Hosannah, Berardi, Halme, Douglas, Diaz, McCalmont, Bogusz, Kamwa, Oduor

Substitutes: Rae, Haugland, Struijk, Edmondson, Nicell
 