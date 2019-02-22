XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/02/2019 - 12:12 GMT

Gennaro Gattuso Is Father Figure To Me – On Loan Chelsea Star

 




Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko has revealed that Gennaro Gattuso has developed into a father figure for him during his stint at AC Milan.

Bakayoko joined AC Milan last summer on loan until the end of the season and the Rossoneri have an option to buy him on a permanent deal worth €35m.




The Serie A giants are very much keen to take up the option and Bakayoko, who has become a key figure at the San Siro, is also prepared to take forward his career at the San Siro.

He admits that he is enjoying his football at AC Milan and wants to continue to play at the highest level with the Rossoneri.
 


Gattuso, who took time to warm up to the Frenchman this season, has turned him into a lynchpin of his side and the midfielder admits that the AC Milan boss is like a father figure to him.

Bakayoko told the club’s official website: “I am liking it here very much. I am very happy and I want to stay.
 


“We all have a good relationship with him and we have the same idea about football.

“For me, he’s like a father figure and I am very happy to have him as my coach.”

The 24-year-old has not started just one league match, due to a suspension, since 31st October.
 