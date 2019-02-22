Gennaro Gattuso Is Father Figure To Me – On Loan Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko has revealed that Gennaro Gattuso has developed into a father figure for him during his stint at AC Milan.



Bakayoko joined AC Milan last summer on loan until the end of the season and the Rossoneri have an option to buy him on a permanent deal worth €35m.











The Serie A giants are very much keen to take up the option and Bakayoko, who has become a key figure at the San Siro, is also prepared to take forward his career at the San Siro.



He admits that he is enjoying his football at AC Milan and wants to continue to play at the highest level with the Rossoneri.





Gattuso, who took time to warm up to the Frenchman this season, has turned him into a lynchpin of his side and the midfielder admits that the AC Milan boss is like a father figure to him.



Bakayoko told the club’s official website: “I am liking it here very much. I am very happy and I want to stay.





“We all have a good relationship with him and we have the same idea about football.



“For me, he’s like a father figure and I am very happy to have him as my coach.”



The 24-year-old has not started just one league match, due to a suspension, since 31st October.

