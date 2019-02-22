XRegister
22/02/2019 - 16:29 GMT

He’s Quicker Than You Think – Leeds Legend Impressed With Norwich Star

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray feels there is no striker currently in better form in the Championship than Norwich City's Teemu Pukki, who he believes is underestimated in terms of his speed.

Pukki, who failed to make the grade at Scottish giants Celtic and was shipped to Denmark with Brondby, has been terrorising Championship defences for Daniel Farke's men.




Pukki has netted 23 goals for Norwich, who have displaced Leeds as Championship league leaders, while the striker also scored in the Canaries' 3-1 win at Elland Road earlier this month.

Gray, whose Leeds are battling Norwich for promotion, has taken a close look at Pukki and is hugely impressed by several aspects of the striker's game, including his speed.
 


Assessing Pukki, Gray said on Leeds' in-house TV channel: "He's as good as any striker that's playing in our league now.

"The thing about him is, as well as being good round the goal and being able to sniff chances out, he's aggressive with his running, he battles against centre-backs.
 


"He's quicker than you think.

"Good player.

"You just need to look at the goals he's scored."

Pukki has powered Norwich's promotion push this season and has netted nine goals more than Leeds' top scorer Kemar Roofe, who has struck 14 times in the Championship.

Roofe is currently out injured with ligament damage.
 