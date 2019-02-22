I Fear West Brom So I Want Sheffield United Win – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has revealed he is more fearful of West Brom in the promotion chase than Sheffield United, and as such is rooting for the Blades.



Marcelo Bielsa's men have been knocked out of the Championship's top two and sit third, behind second placed Sheffield United and leaders Norwich City, while West Brom sit in fourth; all three sides have played one more game than Leeds.











In potentially a pivotal clash this weekend, West Brom are due to play host to Sheffield United and though a draw would appear to be the best result for Leeds, Gray is rooting for the Blades.



The Leeds legend let slip that he fears West Brom in the promotion chase, while arguing Sheffield United have not had the credit they deserve and are capable of beating any side in the division.





"I'm fearful of West Brom", Gray said on LUTV.



"I would rather Sheffield United win it than West Brom actually.





"You could see it being a draw.



"I'm actually a big Sheffield United fan actually. I don't think they are getting the credit they deserve.



"Everyone is talking about Norwich and West Brom, but they can beat anyone on their day", Gray added.



Leeds have games against both West Brom and Sheffield United to come, with the Baggies and the Blades due to visit Elland Road during a potentially season-defining March.

