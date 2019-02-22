I’d Be Rubbing Hands At Chance To Beat Sunderland – Former Bristol Rovers Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bristol Rovers manager Ian Holloway has urged the Pirates to look to repeat a feat from yesteryear against Sunderland, with a result which could turn their season around, and says all in the club's camp should be licking their lips at the chance to beat the Black Cats.



The Pirates are scheduled to host the promotion chasers in a league fixture on Saturday, with Graham Coughlan's side looking to continue with the form they shown of late, not having lost in their last four league matches.











However, Bristol Rovers have struggled at the Memorial Ground, having won just three of their 16 league home matches, though Holloway believes that the situation could quickly change with a win over Sunderland.



Reflecting on his own time as a Bristol Rovers player, the 55-year-old explained that it was a win against the same opponents back in 1988 that helped change their fortunes, and there is no reason why it cannot happen again.





Explaining Bristol Rovers should be relishing the chance to beat Sunderland, Holloway wrote in his column for the Bristol Post: "I urge those going to the Sunderland game to be positive from the start.



"In my eyes, managers are there to manage, coaches to coach and supporters to support.



'"When all are pulling in the same direction, the chances of success are greater.



"If I were in the Rovers camp tomorrow, I would be rubbing my hands at the challenge of beating a North East giant."





And Holloway recalled when Bristol Rovers shocked Sunderland over 30 years ago to turn their season around.



"That was certainly the case back in February 1988 when Sunderland came to Twerton Park as Third Division leaders, expecting to turn over the West country bumpkins.



"We were not ready to let that happen. I scored the opening goal and we went on to win 4-0, with David Mehew, on his first start, Devon White and Gary Penrice getting the other goals.



"Sadly, the game is remembered for Kenny Hibbitt suffering the broken leg that effectively ended his career.



"But it was a victory that altered the course of our season.



"Having been in 20 position going into the Sunderland match, with relegation a real threat, we surged up the table and eventually finished eighth.



"That is how quickly form, particularly at home, can turn around.



"A victory for Rovers tomorrow could provide the springboard to achieve mid-table security."



Bristol Rovers are fighting to try and pull clear of the relegation dogfight, but Sunderland will start as firm favourites to win Saturday's game.

