I’m Happy With Willy Caballero vs Manchester City, Former Chelsea Star Says

Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair has revealed that he is comfortable with Kepa Arrizabalaga missing out on the EFL Cup final as he trusts in Willy Caballero.



The west Londoners ensured their safe passage into the Round of 16 of the Europa League with a 3-0 win over Malmo in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.











Maurizio Sarri made seven changes to the side that crashed out of the FA Cup against Manchester United on Monday, including first choice goalkeeper Kepa, who missed out due to a hamstring injury.



Despite the absence of the world’s most expensive goalkeeper between the sticks, Chelsea managed to keep a clean sheet with Caballero stepping up to the challenge on Thursday.





And with uncertainty surrounding Kepa's involvement against Manchester City in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, Sinclair has revealed he is comfortable with the goalkeeper missing out on the game.



The former Chelsea star feels the Blues will be eyeing making him ready for the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur next week and believes Caballero can step up and face the challenge in the final.





“If he's got a hamstring problem I can't see him being ready for Sunday”, Sinclair told Chelsea TV after the Malmo win.



“They are probably looking for Kepa more for Wednesday.



"But I am happy with Caballero between the sticks.



“He is a good presence and a solid campaigner.”



Kepa has kept 16 clean sheets from 36 appearances in all competitions to his name so far, during his debut season outside Spain.

