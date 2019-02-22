I’m Really Happy For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is certain Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be Manchester United manager next season and has expressed his delight at seeing the Norwegian doing well at Old Trafford.



Solskjaer took charge of Manchester United in December following the 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, which led to the sacking of Jose Mourinho.











The Norwegian is still the caretaker boss at Old Trafford, but the din to give him the job on a permanent basis has grown with every positive result and he has only tasted defeat just once, to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.



Klopp is delighted to see the former Manchester United striker succeed and believes he has blended perfectly the ethos of Sir Alex Ferguson and modern coaching methods, which has got the club back on track.





Speaking about Solskjaer, the Liverpool manager said in a press conference: “It must be one of the best records ever, mustn’t it?”



“I’m really happy for him. It’s not the best news for us, but for all Manchester United fans, it's brilliant.





“They’ve brought in all the things Sir Alex Ferguson stood for with all the new things in football.



“That makes them a threat again. They are really back on track. Good for them.”



There has been some talk that Solskjaer was lucky to get an easy run of games early into his time at Old Trafford, but Klopp insisted every successful manager needs some luck going for him at some point.



He conceded that going straight from Molde to Manchester United is unusual, but the Liverpool boss is confident that Solskjaer will be the manager at Old Trafford even next season.



“We all needed luck in our managerial careers.



“Normally you would not make a move from Norway to Manchester United. That is clear. But he’s shown his qualities.



“He has the quality and the luck in the right moment. Now he’s in charge and there is no doubt he will be the manager next year as well. That is clear.



“Can you imagine if they brought in a new manager? He deserves that 100%”



