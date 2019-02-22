It’s Your Job – Former Rangers Star Tells Senior Gers To Calm Alfredo Morelos

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Derek Ferguson has told the senior professionals at Ibrox that they need to take Alfredo Morelos under their wing as without the striker the side look ordinary.



Morelos, who served a two-match suspension after his red card at Pittodrie earlier this month, returned to action for Rangers against Kilmarnock and netted four goals during a 5-0 win in a Scottish Cup replay on Wednesday.











However, the Colombian will have to sit out another game in the Scottish Premiership, against Hamilton on Sunday, because the sending off against Aberdeen was his second of the league campaign.



And after his latest disciplinary antics on the pitch, Ferguson has urged the senior players to help Morelos become a calm presence for Rangers to avoid any further suspensions.





The former Ger admitted Morelos is a top player and believes Rangers look ordinary without him in their starting eleven, and as such, stressed the senior players must play their part to help him.



“He is their best player and without him they look ordinary at the minute”, Ferguson said on Open Goal.





“The young boy is top draw, but he’s got to listen, he’s got to learn and I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again, it’s not just the job of [Steven] Gerrard and [Gary] McAllister.



“It’s the job of the experienced boys, they’ve got to play their part because they now see what he does for the team, how important he is and without him, I hate to say it, Rangers look an ordinary side without Morelos.”



Morelos has netted 27 goals and contributed to another 10 in the form of assists across all competitions for Rangers this season.

