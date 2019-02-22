I’ve Got Good People Around Me – Sunderland Star On Positional Change

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland star Luke O’Nien says his team-mates and the coaching staff have made it easier for him to adapt to playing at right-back so far this season.



O’Nien, who joined the Black Cats from Wycombe Wanderers last summer, has successfully adapted to playing a new position under Jack Ross this term.











The 24-year-old is a central-midfielder by trade, but has turned out as a right full-back in as many as 12 games across all competitions during the ongoing season.



Despite having had to adapt to a completely new role, O’Nien has scored twice and registered three assists while playing at right-back.





The Englishman also impressed during the win over Gillingham on Tuesday and admits his team-mates and coaching staff have made it easier for him to adapt to his new role.



O’Nien claimed that adapting to a new position is all about making the right decisions and revealed that he is constantly surrounded by people who are helping him improve his decision-making.





“Yes, I’ve enjoyed it [playing at right-back]”, O’Nien told the club’s official website.



“I can say with the quality of players I have in front of me, they make things very easy for me.



"Playing in different positions, whatever position you play, you’ve got to make the best decisions.



“And so whatever position you are in, it’s all about decision-making and making the right calls at the right time.



“So from when I started [playing at right-back] to where I am now, I think game by game I’m looking to improve.



“I look over my footage with the staff here to make sure with the decisions that could be better we highlight them and we look to improve them for the next game.



“I’ve got good people around me helping me improve and yes, it’s been slightly different for me, but not too much because it’s all about adapting your decision-making to a slightly different position.”



O’Nien, who is a product of the academy at Watford, has notched up 33 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland this term.

