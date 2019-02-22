Jamie Carragher: Liverpool Can Hope For More Chances Against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man Utd

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes the Reds attacking trio can have reason to hope for more chances against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side than was the case when Jose Mourinho was at Old Trafford.



Jurgen Klopp has not won a league game away at Manchester United as Liverpool manager and will be looking to right the record on Sunday in order to keep pressure on Manchester City in the title race.











Liverpool have not won at Old Trafford in the Premier League since 2014 and Mohamed Salah is yet to find the back of the net against Manchester United despite his heroics over the last 18 months.



Former Manchester United boss Mourinho did well to curb Liverpool’s attacking threats despite losing his job following a 3-1 defeat at Anfield in December.





And Carragher believes Solskjaer’s Manchester United will be more attacking and it will allow the Liverpool front three more space to get behind the defence.



He wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph: “For all the criticism of Mourinho, no manager was more adept at nullifying Liverpool’s front three.





“The statistics are worrying for Liverpool. Since becoming a trio, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have been least effective against Manchester United than any other side.



“They have a solitary goal between them in 699 minutes.



"United are one of only two clubs Salah has faced and failed to score against in the Premier League since his move to England [the other being Swansea].”



He continued: “But now Mourinho has gone and United play a different way.



“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t curb the instincts that have brought him so much success in his caretaker [role]. He won't follow the Mourinho blueprint.



“There are sure to be more opportunities for Liverpool this time, even if they have different problems due to United’s more attacking approach.”

