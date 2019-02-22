Last Time I Heard He Was In South Africa – Maurizio Sarri Dismisses Roma Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has dismissed speculation that he has been in touch with Roma officials over the possibility of coaching the Serie A giants next season.



The west London club scored a comfortable 3-0 win over Malmo at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night and booked their place in the last 16 of the Europa League.











However, the build-up to the game was overshadowed by talk over the future of Sarri, who has found himself in a precarious position following a run of bad results, including a 6-0 humiliation at Manchester City.



There has been speculation Roma are trying to convince him to move to the Stadio Olimpico in the summer and he is claimed to have met Franco Baldini, a close aide of Roma president James Pallotta.





But Sarri dismissed the rumours and indicated that he was not part of any meetings with Roma or any of their officials.



The Chelsea manager told Sky Italia: “In the speculation, there are people who are saying they saw me having dinner with Baldini in London.





“But the last time I heard, he was in South Africa and I think he is still there.



“I don’t have time to go and find him so this is good b******t.”



Sarri and Chelsea will now start preparing for Sunday’s EFL Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley.

