Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic On Bench – West Ham Team vs Fulham Confirmed

Fixture: West Ham United vs Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



West Ham United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to London rivals Fulham this evening in a Premier League fixture.



The Hammers have not played a competitive game since 9th February, when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park by Crystal Palace.











Boss Manuel Pellegrini must continue to do without Jack Wilshere, who remains sidelined.



Pellegrini has Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while at the back he chooses to select a central pair of Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna. In midfield, the West Ham boss goes with Mark Noble and Declan Rice, while Robert Snodgrass, Michail Antonio and Felipe Anderson support Javier Hernandez.



If Pellegrini needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic.



West Ham United Team vs Fulham



Fabianski, Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Snodgrass, Antonio, Anderson, Hernandez



Substitutes: Adrian, Fredericks, Obiang, Nasri, Lanzini, Arnautovic, Carroll

