XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/02/2019 - 18:48 GMT

Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic On Bench – West Ham Team vs Fulham Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Fulham
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

West Ham United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to London rivals Fulham this evening in a Premier League fixture.

The Hammers have not played a competitive game since 9th February, when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park by Crystal Palace.




Boss Manuel Pellegrini must continue to do without Jack Wilshere, who remains sidelined.

Pellegrini has Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while at the back he chooses to select a central pair of Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna. In midfield, the West Ham boss goes with Mark Noble and Declan Rice, while Robert Snodgrass, Michail Antonio and Felipe Anderson support Javier Hernandez.

If Pellegrini needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic.

 


West Ham United Team vs Fulham

Fabianski, Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Snodgrass, Antonio, Anderson, Hernandez

Substitutes: Adrian, Fredericks, Obiang, Nasri, Lanzini, Arnautovic, Carroll
 