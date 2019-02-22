Maurizio Sarri Can Get Results Against Man City and Spurs – Chelsea Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Pat Nevin believes it is not beyond the realms of possibility that the Blues could earn good results against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, something which would end talk of a crisis.



The Blues put the disappointment of losing to Manchester United behind them on Thursday night, as they marked their progression to the next round of the Europa League with a 3-0 win over Malmo.











Maurizio Sarri's men cruised to a win in the second half, courtesy of goals from Olivier Giroud, Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odoi, to extend their involvement in Europe.



And following their return to winning ways, Nevin feels Sarri can turn the tide at Chelsea and enjoy a winning run, if he can get the desired results against Manchester City and Spurs during their upcoming games.





The former Chelsea winger believes the Blues are not under the weight of expectations anymore and insisted they are still capable of rebuilding their season by getting commendable results in their next two outings.



“We are seen as outsiders because we're having a bad time just now”, Nevin said on Chelsea TV after the Malmo win.





“But Chelsea have beaten City this season at Stamford Bridge.



“If we manage to get a result [against City] and if we managed to get a result, a draw or win, against Spurs, which is not beyond the bounds of possibility, we'll find ourselves around about the top four, you could have a cup, still in the Europa League.



“Suddenly the phrase crisis, what crisis comes up.



“If he [Sarri] can get through these two games and get something out of them then the next run of games is very winnable.”



Chelsea will next face holders Manchester City in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, before their midweek Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge against Spurs on Wednesday.

