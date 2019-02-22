Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Pleased With Man Utd’s Forward Steps

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is happy with the steps his side have taken towards becoming a team who could go on to challenge for top honours since their last meeting with Liverpool.



The Premier League giants were handed a thrashing by Liverpool at Anfield in December and it spelt the end of Jose Mourinho’s time as Manchester United manager.











Solskjaer was brought in as caretaker manager and since then Manchester United have only lost once, in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain.



Mourinho conceded towards the end of his time at Old Trafford that would be a miracle for Manchester United to finish in the top four, but performances under Solskjaer have propelled them into fourth position.





There is genuine optimism around Old Trafford ahead of Liverpool’s visit on Sunday and the caretaker boss admits that his side have moved forward a lot since that fateful evening at Anfield.



Solskjaer said in a press conference when asked how proud he feels about the steps Manchester United have taken since the Liverpool defeat: “It’s not about pride.





“It’s about we’ve taken a few steps in the right direction in that process of becoming a team that challenges higher up the league.



“It’s not about pride, onto the next one, I never look back, I want to see forward.”



Liverpool will be looking to get all three points at Old Trafford on Sunday, but Jurgen Klopp has not won a league game away at Manchester United as Reds boss.

