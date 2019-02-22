Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Sees Hand of Marcelo Bielsa In Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has highlighted Marcelo Bielsa’s effect on Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera’s ability to play different roles on the pitch.



Herrera has again emerged as one of the lynchpins of Manchester United’s midfielder, alongside Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba, under Solskjaer’s management this season.











The Spaniard even got on the scoresheet this week when he headed in a goal in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup on Monday night.



Herrera’s tenacity and willingness to work hard for the team has made him a fan favourite and Solskjaer admits that the midfielder has even surprised the coaching staff with his desire to cover every blade of grass.





“You see the way he goes about he covers every single grass on the pitch he does it when necessary”, Solskjaer said in a press conference via MUTV.



“In the first minute against Chelsea he ended up almost in the left wing and we’re sitting there like how’s he ended up there? He has so much passion energy and enthusiasm, he gives everyone around him that little spark.





“He’s a leader.”



Herrera has often spoken about the influence of Bielsa, who coached him at Athletic Bilbao, and the Manchester United boss also admits that his ability to play different roles is the hallmark of a proper Bielsa player.



“I remember when he played against us with [Athletic] Bilbao, he comes through a good coach in Bielsa and the rotation in his play.



“He can play sitting midfield, he can run, so it’s about which one we decide for him this time.”

