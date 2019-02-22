XRegister
22/02/2019 - 12:38 GMT

Penny For Neil McCann’s Thoughts – Former Top Flight Attacker Hails Celtic Star

 




Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus has lauded Celtic shot-stopper Scott Bain for proving Neil McCann’s judgement wrong and nailing down the number 1 spot at Parkhead.

Bain, who had a fall-out with manager McCann during his time at Dundee, has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in fortunes since the start of the year.




The 27-year-old has permanently displaced Craig Gordon as the first choice goalkeeper at Celtic Park, after having played every single minute of football for Celtic following the winter break.

Despite failing to overturn a two-goal deficit during the second leg of their Europa League clash at Valencia on Thursday, Bain conjured a commendable performance.
 


And after yet another impressive display from the Bhoys custodian, McManus has heaped praise on him for proving former manager McCann wrong and nailing down his place at Celtic.

“Scott Bain superb again tonight and has nailed down that number one slot at Celtic now. In unbelievable form”, McManus wrote on Twitter.
 


“A penny for Neil McCann’s thoughts who bombed him completely at Dundee.”

Bain has kept 13 clean sheets in 16 appearances across all competitions for Celtic so far this season.
 