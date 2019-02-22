XRegister
06 October 2018

22/02/2019 - 15:12 GMT

Steven Gerrard Would Be Best Player At Rangers Even Now – Former Scotland Star

 




Former Scotland international Frank McAvennie believes that if Steven Gerrard put his boots on then he would be the best player at Rangers, while noting the Gers boss must accept that the current squad are not up to the standards he reached on the pitch.

The Gers have endured an inconsistent run of form in the Scottish Premiership since the turn of the year and have subsequently allowed Celtic to open up an eight-point advantage at the top of the table.




And in the wake of their 0-0 draw against St Johnstone during their last outing in the Premiership, Gerrard openly told his players they were not good enough on the day.

McAvennie knows Gerrard has high standards, but feels the Gers boss must understand his players are not of the same calibre he was.
 


The former Scotland star is sure that Gerrard would be the best player in the current Rangers squad if he was still playing.

“At the end of the day, Stevie Gerrard, he sets himself standards”, McAvennie said on Open Goal.
 


“As a player, I would say he is still the best player in that team; Gerrard could go and play, and that’s saying something.

“He’s got to realise that these boys aren’t as good as him.

“But sometimes, I mean him and Gary McAllister, imagine those two in midfield, it would be a dream team.”

Rangers return to action in the Premiership when they face Hamilton away from home on Sunday.
 