06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/02/2019 - 22:31 GMT

We Are Close – Manchester United Linked Milan Skriniar On New Inter Contract

 




Manchester United linked defender Milan Skriniar has revealed that he is close to agreeing on a new contract with Inter.

The 24-year-old centre-back has emerged as one of the best defenders in Serie A since joining the Nerazzurri from Sampdoria in the summer of 2017.




His performances in the Italian top flight have piqued the interest of several clubs, and Manchester United have been admirers of the defender since last summer.

Inter were claimed to have rejected an approach from Manchester United last year and links with the Red Devils have not gone away.
 


But the Nerazzurri have been working hard behind the scenes to agree a new contract with Skriniar and the player has revealed that an agreement is closer than ever.

The Slovak told Sky Italia: “On the renewal, we are close.
 


“I have a great relationship with the club.”

The 24-year-old defender has turned in 71 appearances for Inter since joining the club in 2017.
 