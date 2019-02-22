We Don’t Have Much of This, So Kemar Roofe Absence Big Blow – Leeds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has stressed that Kemar Roofe will be a huge miss against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday because of his pace.



The Whites return to action in the Championship after a 10-day break when they face Bolton at Elland Road on Saturday.











Despite registering a 2-1 win over Swansea City in their last outing, Leeds were handed a huge blow as Roofe picked up an injury.



It was later confirmed that the striker picked up knee ligament damage and that he will spend between six and eight weeks out of action.





And ahead of their meeting with the Trotters, Gray has admitted that Roofe will be a huge miss due to the pace he can offer to the side, when he plays up top.



The Whites legend also conceded that Leeds do not have pace in abundance within their ranks and also knows Roofe's goals will be missed.





“It’s a blow for a number of reasons.



"Goalscoring obviously, and he’s led the line well”, Gray said on LUTV.



“But also you get that little bit of pace and it’s something we have not got in abundance.



“Real pace.



"I’m talking about like Norwich pace, so that is a blow for us.”



Roofe has netted 14 goals from 26 appearances in the Championship so far this season and Patrick Bamford will have to step up in his absence.

