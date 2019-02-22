Wouldn’t Be Fair – Former Liverpool Defender Martin Skrtel Calls Time On Slovakia Career

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool centre-back Martin Skrtel has announced his retirement from international football.



The defender, who turned 34 years old in December, is currently on the books at Turkish giants Fenerbahce and has opted to call time on his international career with Slovakia.











Skrtel, who made his debut for Slovakia in 2004, won a total of 103 caps for his country.



The centre-back represented Slovakia at both the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2016 European Championship in France.





Skrtel insists that taking the decision to call time on his international career is not easy, but says that he does not believe he would be able to take part in all the qualifiers for Euro 2020.



"My decision to end my international career was not easy to come to", he told Slovakia's official site.





"I thoroughly considered the case for and against, and I came to the conclusion that now is the time to finish.



"I am convinced that I would not finish the forthcoming qualification and therefore it would not fair if I played two or three games and ended like that", Skrtel, who has clocked 30 games across all competitions for Fenerbahce this season, added.



Slovakia have been drawn in Group E of the forthcoming qualifiers, along with Croatia, Wales, Hungary and Azerbaijan.



Pavel Hapal's men start their campaign in March, with fixtures against Hungary and Wales.

