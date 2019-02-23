Encouragement Will Get More Out of This Chelsea Star – Former Blue

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea star Frank Sinclair says there is more to come from Ross Barkley, but feels the midfielder needs an arm around his shoulder to push him forward.



The Blues booked their berth in the Round of 16 of the Europa League on the back of a 3-0 triumph over Malmo at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.











Maurizio Sarri’s men struggled to settle down in the first half, but conjured a more appealing performance after the break to win by a healthy margin.



Chelsea stormed to victory courtesy of goals from Olivier Giroud and Callum Hudson-Odoi, either side of a stunning free-kick from Barkley in the 74th minute, to complete the rout.





Barkley, who started alongside Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante in midfield, impressed on the night and contributed to Chelsea’s progress after netting goals in both legs.



And Sinclair is sure there is more to come from Barkley in a Chelsea shirt, if he can get the encouragement to build on his performances over the two legs against Malmo.





“Yet again another decent performance from him; I still think there is more in him”, Sinclair told Chelsea TV after the win.



“He is good when he gets the ball in space and drives at teams, we've seen him do that throughout the season.



“I hope his goal will give him a bit more confidence.



“I think there is more in him and I think that comes with encouragement about what his strengths are.”



Barkley, who joined Chelsea last season, has been directly involved in 10 goals across all competitions so far this term, but it remains to be seen if he will start on Sunday in the EFL Cup final against Manchester City.

