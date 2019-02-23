Glen Kamara Just Ran Over Top of Youssouf Mulumbu – Rangers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone feels it was well worth the Gers paying £50,000 to take Glen Kamara to Ibrox in January and believes he firmly dominated Kilmarnock's Youssouf Mulumbu in midweek, showing his quality.



Kamara signed a pre-contractual agreement with Rangers and was due to join when his contract at Dundee expired in the summer.











But Dundee were keen to earn a fee and Rangers played ball with a £50,000 deal to take the midfielder to Ibrox.



Gers legend Johnstone admits he was against Steven Gerrard's men paying for Kamara's early arrival, but feels given his performances that it was the right call.





Johnstone was especially pleased with Kamara's performance in Rangers' 5-0 thrashing of Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup, feeling that he simply dominated Mulumbu.



"I have to admit that I wasn’t all for Rangers paying Dundee £50,000 to do a deal for Glen Kamara before the end of the January transfer window", Johnstone wrote in his Evening Times column.





"Having already signed him on a pre-contract, I thought he should finish the season at Dens Park and then move for free to Rangers in the summer.



"But I have been really impressed with him in his two performances against St Johnstone and Kilmarnock and I thought he was outstanding the other night at Ibrox.



"He certainly looks worth the outlay. I was wrong."



And Johnstone, reflecting on the win over Kilmarnock, added: "He covered every blade of grass and ran over the top of Youssouf Mulumbu.



"I am sure there will be plenty more to come."



Kamara clocked 80 minutes in the cup win at Ibrox before being replaced by Kyle Lafferty and has already earned Gerrard's praise.

