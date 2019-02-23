I Think He’s Special – Leeds United Youth Coach Hails Teen New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United Under-23s coach Carlos Corberan has dubbed winter transfer window arrival Mateusz Bogusz a "special player" after he made his Whites debut against Nottingham Forest.



Corberan took his Leeds Under-23s outfit south to Alfreton Town's stadium on Friday night to see them lock horns with Nottingham Forest's Under-23s in a Professional Development League North clash.











The Yorkshire giants snapped up young teenage midfielder Bogusz from Polish side Ruch Chorzow in the January window and he clocked all 90 minutes against Forest.



Leeds were 2-0 down at half time, but mounted a thrilling comeback in the second 45 minutes to earn a 2-2 draw.





Corberan was pleased with what he saw from Bogusz and is convinced the 17-year-old is a genuine talent who can contribute at Leeds going forward.



The Whites coach told LUTV: "I think that Mateusz is a young, but very talented player.





“He has only been at the club a few weeks and today was the first time he could play a game.



“I think he is a special player.



“We are going to develop him because I think he can give a lot of very positive things for this club."



Bogusz has been capped by Poland at various youth levels and will be hopeful of making his mark at Elland Road, with Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa having not been reluctant when it comes to handing youngsters opportunities in the senior team.

