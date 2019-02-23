I’d Swap None of Manchester United’s Defenders For Ours – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes Manchester United’s recent run of form is down to the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed the squad better, but insists he would swap none of the Reds' defenders for the Red Devils' backline.



Manchester United have not lost a league game under Solskjaer’s tutelage and have won eight of their nine league games, amassing 25 points since Mourinho’s sacking in December.











Their form has got them back into the top four and they are now being tipped to see off Chelsea and Arsenal for fourth position in the league table this season.



Lawrenson admits that it has been clear that Manchester United are better going forward, but believes defensive they are not up to Liverpool's standard.





He is pleased to see Solskjaer has managed to play to his squad’s strengths and has managed to get the best out of his big players, such as Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.



The Reds legend believes he has managed the squad better and got a better tune out of his players.





Lawrenson said on LFC TV: “If you look at the Manchester United squad and therefore look at the team, they are better going forward.



“They are not great defensively.



“Would you swap any of our defenders with theirs? I would say, no.”



The former defender continued: “He looked at that and decided we are just a better team on the front foot and he has got the best out of Pogba, who is still one of the top players, whatever you think about him.



“[Marcus] Rashford now all of a sudden looks like he has kicked on in the last few months.



“He has managed the players well and that’s why he has got good results.”



Liverpool are 14 points better off than Manchester United in the Premier League.

