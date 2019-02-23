It Will Be Ferocious, Man Utd Desperate To Stop Us Winning Title – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has conceded that Manchester United will look to do everything in their power to stop the Reds from winning the Premier League title.



The Reds are level on points with league leaders Manchester City and will go three points clear if they can produce a win at Old Trafford on Sunday.











The Citizens are not in league action this weekend as they have the EFL Cup final against Chelsea to tackle.



Manchester United have won eight of their last nine league games and are yet to lose a domestic game under the tutelage of caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.





And Lawrenson believes Liverpool will face a ferocious atmosphere at Old Trafford on Sunday when they face the Red Devils as the 20-time champions will be desperate to stop his former side’s charge to the league title.



The former Liverpool star said on LFC TV: “For all the other reasons, the fact is that it is Manchester United and we are a massive scalp.





“Manchester United would rather see Manchester City win the league than us win the league, there’s absolutely no doubt about that whatsoever.



“Consequently the atmosphere in and around the game will be ferocious.”



Liverpool have not won a league game at Old Trafford since 2014, but boast an impressive 14 points advantage over Manchester United in the Premier League table.

