06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/02/2019 - 18:39 GMT

It’s Ideal Thing – Marcelo Bielsa Praises Leeds United Star For Contribution In Win

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says he is happy that Patrick Bamford got on the scoresheet for the Whites in their 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers.

The Yorkshire giants were expected to swat aside a struggling Bolton team, but were made to work hard for their win and only sealed the deal in the 68th minute when Ezgjan Alioski struck.




Bamford, who is having to shoulder the goalscoring burden with Kemar Roofe out injured, netted from the penalty spot to put Leeds ahead in the 16th minute.

And Bielsa is pleased with how the striker played and noted the importance of him hitting the back of the net.
 


"What makes the difference is when you score goals", Bielsa told his post match press conference.

"For me it’s very important when a number 9 has a chance to score.
 


It shows that the number 9 made efforts and deserved to be in a position to score.

"The ideal thing is to score a goal.

"The worst thing is when you don’t have any chances to score.

"And the middle point is when you have chances by don’t score", the Leeds boss added.

Bielsa will hope Bamford has his scoring boots on again on Tuesday night when Leeds make the trip to the capital to lock horns with QPR.

The R's were also in action on Saturday and slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough.
 