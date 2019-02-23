Izzy Brown and Stuart Dallas On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Bolton Wanderers Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Bolton Wanderers

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have revealed the team they will send on to the Elland Road pitch this afternoon to play host to struggling Bolton Wanderers in a Championship game.



The Whites sit in third place in the league standings, but are being heavily backed to see off a Bolton side second from bottom in the table, and return to the automatic promotion spots.











Leeds remain without winger Jack Clarke, who is continuing his recovery from the effects of a virus. Kemar Roofe has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with a knee injury.



Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa picks Kiko Casilla in goal, while in defence he continues to back a centre-back pairing between Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper.



In midfield, Leeds have the in-form Kalvin Phillips, while Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez also play. Jack Harrison and Tyler Roberts support striker Patrick Bamford.



If Bielsa wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Stuart Dallas and Izzy Brown.



Leeds United Team vs Bolton Wanderers



Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper (c), Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Hernandez, Roberts, Bamford



Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Dallas, Brown, Davis, Shackleton, Stevens, Gotts

