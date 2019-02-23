XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/02/2019 - 21:25 GMT

Just Don't Lose At Old Trafford, Liverpool Legend Urges Reds

 




Mark Lawrenson has urged Liverpool to first and foremost make sure they do not lose at Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool are going to Old Trafford knowing that a win would take them three points clear at the top of the table, with Manchester City busy playing in the EFL Cup final on the same day.




Jurgen Klopp is keen for his men to take all three points from their trip to Old Trafford, something which would be a big boost for the Reds in the title race.

But in the past nine fixtures, Manchester United have amassed more points than the title-chasing Liverpool.
 


Lawrenson is not expecting a brilliant performance from the Reds and admits at this stage of the season only getting the points matters.

And he conceded that the main thing for Liverpool is to make sure they do not lose.
 


The former defender said on LFC TV while previewing the game: “At this stage of the season, late February, March and April onwards, you don’t particularly play well in games.

“You just need to win them.

"I think that’s the thing about the Manchester United game, as much as winning, it is about not getting beaten there.

“That is really important.”

As well as fighting for the Premier League title, Liverpool remain firmly involved in the Champions League.
 