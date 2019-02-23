XRegister
23/02/2019 - 13:21 GMT

Marcelo Bielsa Unwilling To Predict Last Game Promotion Decider

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is unwilling to be drawn into predicting how the race for promotion from the Championship will go in the final months of the season.

The Whites are firmly in the promotion mix, but face a tough battle to secure a top two automatic promotion place, with Norwich City, West Brom and Sheffield United also strongly placed.




Bielsa's Leeds dropped behind Norwich and Sheffield United last weekend, but the picture could change again this weekend.

Being asked to give his opinion on whether he sees the title race dragging on until the end of the season, Bielsa insists he cannot think about what has not happened as fine lines are often the difference.
 


The Leeds boss feels the beauty of the game is that it is unpredictable and as such cannot say if the race for promotion will go the final game.

"It’s very difficult to focus on what has not happened yet because, among other reasons, one of the things making football most attractive in the world is because it is possible the team doesn’t deserve to win actually wins", Bielsa said at a press conference.
 


"If you want to estimate the results of eight teams it’s very difficult.

"If you add to that the fact you can’t make a logical analysis because it can happen the teams that wins is not the best one.

"Taking into account this it’s impossible."

Leeds are in action on Saturday afternoon against struggling Bolton Wanderers in a game they are heavy favourites to win.
 