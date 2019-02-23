Marcus Rashford Understands His Game Better – Mark Lawrenson

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson feels Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been starting to understand the strengths of his game and how good a player he can be.



Rashford has looked rejuvenated under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and has replaced Romelu Lukaku as the centre-piece of Manchester United’s attack since December.











The England international has scored six goals in eight league appearances under the Norwegian and also netted against Chelsea in Manchester United’s FA Cup win on Monday.



Lawrenson feels Rashford is benefitting from playing regularly down the middle for Manchester United and has been showing more maturity in his game despite being just 21.





The Liverpool legend also believes the striker is now understanding the details of his game and is more aware of his strengths than he was ever before.



He insisted that it has led to better performances and Rashford is finally realising how good a player he can become for Manchester United.





Lawrenson said on LFC TV: “He is not just playing regular minutes, but actually he is now being preferred through the middle to [Romelu] Lukaku.



“And honestly that’s where the kid is going to end up and he is still a kid despite playing loads of games.



“When he came into the team they had a bit of a crisis and they chucked him in and there he is.”



Lawrenson continued: “He probably now realises how good of a player he is and also what his strengths are.



“You come in, you just play and everything just happens, but after a while, you realise your strengths.



“Sometimes it might take six months, sometimes it might take six years.



“You suddenly realise what you are good at and how you should and when you should run etc.



“He has got that now and he is starting look like a very good player.”

