Newcastle Fans Aren’t Silly, They’ve Clocked Miguel Almiron’s Quality – Former Magpies Boss

Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew believes the Magpies faithful can see the quality in new boy Miguel Almiron.



Rafael Benitez handed Almiron his full debut at St James' Park against Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon and the attacker impressed, playing his part in a comfortable 2-0 win.











Almiron could even have scored to cap off a good display and when he was brought off in the final ten minutes the Newcastle fans were quick to show their appreciation.



For Pardew, the Newcastle supporters have spotted Almiron's ability and the former Magpies manager insists that the Paraguayan is not a complete unknown, having shone at Atlanta United in the MLS.





"He got a standing ovation today and that is because Newcastle fans are not silly, they can see natural balance in him, natural attributes, he's quick", Pardew said on beIN SPORTS Soccer Saturday.



"And he comes with a little bit of pedigree by the way.





“You wouldn't call the MLS perhaps the greatest league, but Atlanta are a very good team in that league and he was a big part of it."



Almiron will be looking to build on his positive display when Newcastle step out against Burnley, who sprung a surprise by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League's early kick off, on Tuesday night at St James' Park.

