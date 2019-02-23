XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/02/2019 - 19:23 GMT

No Designated Penalty Taker In Kemar Roofe’s Absence – Marcelo Bielsa

 




Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that in Kemar Roofe's absence, Leeds United have not yet picked a replacement penalty taker.

Roofe has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with a knee problem, leaving the goalscoring burden resting on Patrick Bamford.




Bamford scored from the penalty spot on Saturday as Leeds edged out a struggling Bolton side 2-1 at Elland Road, and Bielsa revealed after the match that he had not picked out the striker as the Whites' designated penalty taker.

The Leeds boss told a press conference, when asked about a designated penalty taker: "When Roofe was playing, it was Roofe. And actually as Roofe is not on the pitch we haven’t designated anyone.
 


"But on penalties there is one point that is very important.

"Usually the player who takes the ball has an advantage to shoot because he has the ball in his hand, because he shows he is confident."
 


Bamford's goal from the spot was his fourth goal of the season and Leeds will be looking for the big money summer signing to step up over the coming weeks as they bid to keep their automatic promotion push on track.

Leeds face a testing week ahead with a trip to QPR on Tuesday night, followed by a home game against West Brom on Friday.
 